Soundboks' gigantic Bluetooth speaker is louder than ever

If you're crafting an ad-hoc portable sound system and have the funds to support that desire, there are plenty of options for wired or wireless connections here. On the back, you'll find two dual ¼ inch / XLR ports, along with a 3.5mm stereo input and 3.5mm stereo output -- all weather treated. The speakers support Bluetooth 5.0 with a 120-foot range (I'm assuming best-case scenario).

The real kicker here is the TeamUP function which uses SKAA to pair up to five Soundboks' together wirelessly. Whether you connect to one by cable, Bluetooth or SKAA, that speaker can be set to transmit so four others can wirelessly receive the signal. If you get a SKAA transmitter for your laptop or controller, you could potentially DJ sans the physical connections, freeing you up quite a bit. The company told Engadget any potential delay from this wireless setup shouldn't be more than 40ms and that Soundboks test DJs didn't notice any issues while mixing.

The roadie-style construction and handles make it easy to lug around with little worry about damaging the unit, something the company likes to call "extreme durability." Materials include a high-density plywood box, replaceable steel grill and a powder-coated aluminum frame. This new model also has replaceable silicone ball corners, where the previous were simply aluminum. So I'd assume less chance of scratching floors, a quieter impact when setting it down and yet another way to give the exterior a facelift after it's seen better days.

While I haven't tried this new model, I did test its predecessor the Soundboks 2. It's still high on my wish list of pricey gadgets that I'd love to own, but have trouble rationalizing the expense without explicit applications in mind. There are plenty of lower-cost portable boombox models on Amazon like the Ion Audio Raptor ($237), but their specs and build won't quite match up. JBL offers its own Party Box 300 ($449.95), Sony has the GTKXB90 High Power Audio System ($448) and the Demerbox ($299) is extremely rugged. Those alternatives are likely capable, but have smaller speaker configurations at the very least. If you have the means or can offset it on a business or party budget, the new Soundboks is not likely to disappoint. If you're interested, you can order them directly from the company's website for $999.

Images: Soundboks