Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Netflix/Behaviour Interactive
save
Save
share

Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

Or you can try to escape it as Nancy and Steve.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix/Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight has added a string of major horror franchises to its lineup over the last few years, including Left 4 Dead, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw and Evil Dead. You can add another big series to that list, as you'll soon be able to play as several Stranger Things characters.

You can take control of the Demogorgon and hunt down survivors. Alternatively, you can play as Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington -- a wise choice, since including the young teen stars of Stranger Things as possible murder victims might have been a little much. They'll be available in September as part of the Stranger Things DLC Chapter, alongside a new map: the underground complex below the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Of course, Dead by Daylight isn't the Netflix franchise's only foray into games. Stranger Things 3: The Game, a tie-in for the third season, arrived in July, while Fortnite had a Stranger Things tie-in. A mobile RPG is also on the way next year.

Source: Dead by Daylight (YouTube)
In this article: art, av, behaviour interactive, behaviourinteractive, dead by daylight, deadbydaylight, gaming, netflix, stranger things, strangerthings
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

View
US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

View
Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

View
'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

View
Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr