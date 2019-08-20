Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Jeny Kane
save
Save
share

Facebook will use humans to curate its News Tab

It's not just relying on algorithms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Jeny Kane

When Facebook trots out its News Tab, it won't just rely on algorithms to decide what you see. The social network has revealed that a "small team of journalists" (yes, real humans) will help curate the dedicated section, with job listings going live on August 20th. While algorithms will rank most stories, the journalists will be far faster at highlighting the most relevant stories -- it would take a long time to train an algorithmic system to deliver similar customization.

The move could raise eyebrows among those accusing Facebook of political bias. What's to stop humans from favoring certain ideologies over others? The internet giant has also been accused of algorithmic bias, though, and this theoretically avoids that issue while reducing the chances of outlets gaming the system.

You won't see a test version of News Tab until sometime later in 2019. When it arrives, though, it'll join an already growing trend. Apple News already relies on journalists to pick relevant articles, while LinkedIn has its own editorial team. It's just that Facebook's use will be more conspicuous given its gigantic user base, and it'll represent a further acknowledgment that algorithms have their limits.

Source: New York Times
In this article: facebook, gear, internet, journalism, news, news tab, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Nearby nuclear sensors went silent after Russia's mystery explosion

Nearby nuclear sensors went silent after Russia's mystery explosion

View
Apple Card launch expands to all US iPhone users

Apple Card launch expands to all US iPhone users

View
Playing 'The Witcher 3' on the Switch shouldn't work, but it does

Playing 'The Witcher 3' on the Switch shouldn't work, but it does

View
Grammarly's keyboard suggests synonyms to make you feel smart

Grammarly's keyboard suggests synonyms to make you feel smart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr