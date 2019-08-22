'Fortnite' finally nerfs the hated B.R.U.T.E. mechs

It's not all downside for the mechs though -- their health has been bumped up from 1,000 points to 1,250. Overall, it should reduce much of the frustration players have had because they could so quickly kill someone even if that person had full health, with the changes designed to make it so mechs can still destroy a structure quickly, without being as hard to fight against.

Epic has also temporarily removed the Junk Rift weapon from Arena playlists, which it says is the result of an audio issue.

The response from the community so far seems positive, as reflected by streamer TimTheTatMan and pro player FaZe Ewok showing their appreciation. There's no patch to download, so go ahead and try out the game now, then let us know if it's finally moving in the right direction.

Changelog: