Image credit: Star Wars, Disney
Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

The D23 trailer is here for everyone.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in AV
Star Wars, Disney

Getting all hyped for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and mere teaser image (above) not sufficing? Well, the new trailer is here to substantially introduce the final film that encompassed a trilogy of, well, trilogies. Let's watch shall we?

It adds more backstory to the brief trailer showed off at the Star Wars Celebration event in April, and there's less breathing in a desert and more characters on screen. The new trailer, coming off the back of the new Mandalorian trailer, offers a nod to all the movies with Star Wars clips ramping up the gravity of this next entry. C3PO with sinister red eyes, epic space battles, yes, and double-edged lightsabers, oh yes indeed, are all featured. We also see Kylo Ren and Rey fighting the fight of light and dark on what appears to be a sinking Imperial battleship.

For the rest, we'll have to wait until closer to that December 20th launch date.

