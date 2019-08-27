Apple is already beta testing iOS 13.1

Most notably, the 13.1 beta restores Automations within Shortcuts (think of it as Apple's take on IFTTT). Maps, meanwhile, has regained an option to share your ETA with friends. You'll also see little additions like a new AirPods volume indicator, fresh HomeKit icons and the option of mapping a right mouse button to 3D Touch functions.

It's not certain why Apple is releasing a 13.1 beta so soon, although it could have a lot on its plate beyond the usual September event, including the TV+ launch, Apple Arcade and new iPads. It may want to ensure that the necessary software for all this is in tip-top shape as soon as possible instead of waiting until after the iOS 13.0 launch to start testing.