Image credit: Remedy Entertainment
What's on TV this week: 'Control'

Also: 'Dark Crystal,' 'Carnival Row' and 'Stand By Me' in 4K.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
7m ago in AV
Remedy Entertainment

This week Remedy returns with its first new game since Quantum Break, the creepy supernatural shooter Control. Out now on PS4, PC and Xbox One, it has a Metacritic rating of 81 and some intriguing trailers. In less interactive entertainment, Netflix's new Dark Crystal series debuts this week with a star-studded cast, while Amazon Prime has a fantasy series of its own with Carnival Row.

On TV, college football is all over the scheduled before the NFL season kicks off, and Stand By Me is available on 4K Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Stand By Me (4K)
  • Godzilla: King of Monsters (4K, 3D)
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2 (4K)
  • Rocketman (4K)
  • The Flash (S5)
  • V: The Original Mini-Series
  • Apocalypse Now (4K) (40th Anniversary Edition)
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Control (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One)
  • Headspun (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
  • Wreckfest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • MXGP 2019 (PS4, PC)
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (Xbox One, PC_
  • Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Switch)
  • Crystar (PS4, PC)
  • Blair Witch (PC, Xbox One)
  • Newt One (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch)
  • Decay of Logos (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Dreamworks' Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Million Pound Menu (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Young Justice (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Tales, BET, 9 PM
  • Human Discoveries, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
  • Terror (series premiere), Viceland, 9 PM
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders, HBO, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Harlots (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Droppin' Cash (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bulletproof, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Suits: Retrospective Special, USA, 8:30 PM
  • Songland, NBC, 9 PM
  • BH90210, Fox, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
  • Hypnotize Me, CW, 9 PM
  • Magical Land of Oz (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM
  • Contact, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
  • South Side, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Last Cowboy (season finale), Paramount, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Falling Inn Love, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kardec, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Workin' Moms (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Escape the Night, YouTube, 3 AM
  • UCLA/Cincinnati college football, ESPN, 7 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure (series premiere), TNT/TBS, 9 PM
  • Reef Break, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Queen of the South (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • Utah vs. BYU college football, ESPN, 10:15 PM

Friday

  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The A List (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Carnival Row (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Carole & Tuesday: Part 1, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Good Bandit (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Inside Borussia Dortmund, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Back to School, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Styling Hollywood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Who Stole My Daughter?, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • V.C. Andrews' Heaven Casteel Saga, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Oregon vs. Auburn college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Fresno State vs. USC college football, ESPN, 10:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 Belgian GP, ESPN2, 8:30 AM
  • Houston vs. Oklahoma college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst (season finale), BET, 8 & 9 PM
  • Serengeti, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Succession, HBO, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??! (season finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10:35 PM

All times listed are ET.

