Spotify is testing a 'Create podcast' button inside its app

The feature was uncovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers apps to dig up preview features. She has a record of scooping new technology features, so it's a pretty reliable finding.

Spotify is testing "Create podcast" button to funnel their app users to Anchor, a podcast creation platform that Spotify recently acquired



It's interesting there is a Brazil version of the Anchor promo page pic.twitter.com/0dJz7GoOYK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 27, 2019

The Anchor podcast creation app, recently purchased by Spotify, has an upcoming promo page about the feature too. Spotify bought Anchor at the same time it purchased podcast studio Gimlet Media, creators of the popular Reply All internet culture podcast.

Spotify has been pushing podcast content since it made these acquisitions, including promoting its own podcast exclusives like the sport-focused Riggle's Picks. This feature will encourage users interested in creating their own podcasts to try the Anchor app as well.

With an audience of 180 million active users, getting on Spotify gives podcasters the opportunity to reach a potentially massive audience. However, with so many podcasts available -- Google announced it had indexed over 2 million podcasts last year -- trying to attract listeners in the crowded market will be a challenge.