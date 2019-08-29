Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Carol Yepes via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Spotify is testing a 'Create podcast' button inside its app

Record, edit and publish a podcast right from your phone.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
36m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Spotify has been ramping up its podcast offerings recently, and soon the company will make it easier than ever to publish your own podcast on the platform. Judging by a new 'Create podcast' button in the Spotify app, it looks like you'll shortly be able to record, edit and publish a podcast right from your phone using the Anchor app, then upload it to Spotify and other platforms like Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts with a single tap.

The feature was uncovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers apps to dig up preview features. She has a record of scooping new technology features, so it's a pretty reliable finding.

The Anchor podcast creation app, recently purchased by Spotify, has an upcoming promo page about the feature too. Spotify bought Anchor at the same time it purchased podcast studio Gimlet Media, creators of the popular Reply All internet culture podcast.

Spotify has been pushing podcast content since it made these acquisitions, including promoting its own podcast exclusives like the sport-focused Riggle's Picks. This feature will encourage users interested in creating their own podcasts to try the Anchor app as well.

With an audience of 180 million active users, getting on Spotify gives podcasters the opportunity to reach a potentially massive audience. However, with so many podcasts available -- Google announced it had indexed over 2 million podcasts last year -- trying to attract listeners in the crowded market will be a challenge.

Via: Gizmodo
Source: Jane Manchun Wong
In this article: anchor, apple podcasts, av, entertainment, google podcasts, Jane Manchun Wong, podcasting, spotify
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

View
Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches are prettier and last longer

Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches are prettier and last longer

View
NASA's much-delayed James Web Space Telescope has finally been assembled

NASA's much-delayed James Web Space Telescope has finally been assembled

View
Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr