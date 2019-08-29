Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
save
Save
share

'Yakuza 7' is coming in 2020 with turn-based combat

The game will come out in Japan in January 2020.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio

Ichiban Kasuga's arc will apparently bring a lot of new elements to the Yakuza franchise. At a presentation in Tokyo, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios and Sega have revealed that Yakuza 7 will replace its predecessors' beat-em-up action system with a more traditional turn-based combat. A screenshot of an encounter from the game's official website shows JRPG-like headshots of Kasuga and his companions, along with health bars indicating their remaining life. It's the first time RGG Studios is deviating from the franchise's familiar combat mechanics -- even its spinoff, detective game Judgment, uses the same system.

The developer announced earlier this year that Ichiban Kasuga is taking over as the franchise's main character after the events of Yakuza 6 puts everyone's favorite former gangster, Kazuma Kiryu, out of commission. Unlike the other games in the series, which mostly take place in Kamurocho (based on Tokyo's Kabukicho red light district) and Sotenbori (based on Osaka's Dotonbori), Yakuza 7 is set in Yokohama. The presentation has also revealed that the story spans from 2000 to 2019, and the game's website even has a button that lets you flip between Kasuga's old and new looks.

According to The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki, the Yakuza team wanted to try something new and is hoping that fans will welcome the change. That said, the studio is open switching back to the old action combat format for future games.

In a deleted tweet, Sega said that Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku 7) will come out in Japan on January 16th, 2020 for the PS4. The Chinese and Korean versions will be available on the same day, while its US and Europe launch won't happen until later next year.

You can watch the game's trailer right here:

Via: Kotaku
Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku
In this article: gaming, internet, ryu ga gotoku, ryu ga gotoku studio, yakuza 7
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

View
Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches are prettier and last longer

Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches are prettier and last longer

View
NASA's much-delayed James Web Space Telescope has finally been assembled

NASA's much-delayed James Web Space Telescope has finally been assembled

View
Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr