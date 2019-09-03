Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

Apple was reportedly looking for more "aspirational programming" that focused on the friendship, while Gordon and studio Fox 21 preferred to center on the "darker elements" of the show. The two sides couldn't find common ground, and Apple was apparently willing to pay a hefty sum to release the project. It hasn't found another home so far, according to the report.

Apple and Fox 21 have declined to comment.

This wouldn't be the first show Apple has rejected. It put the kibosh on Dr. Dre's semi-autobiographical Vital Signs, ostensibly over its excesses of drugs, sex and violence. That show would have premiered in 2017 on Apple Music, though, and had never been formally announced. Bastards was different -- Apple ordered the series in late 2018 after a fierce bidding war, undoubtedly with TV+ in mind. The tech giant clearly wants to ensure a warm reception (and avoid controversy) with its video streaming service, and it's willing to pull entire shows rather than risk a backlash.