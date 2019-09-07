Tesla hopes to unveil its electric pickup truck in November

The truck mostly remains a mystery. Tesla has hinted at a "cyberpunk" design (you're looking at a teaser above) that will purportedly offer the carrying ability of a Ford F-150 and the performance of a base Porsche 911, but not much more than that. The EV maker has strong incentives to show more, at least. Challengers like Rivian are working on electric pickups of their own, and Ford's electric F-150 prototype is undoubtedly a shot across Tesla's bow. The sooner Tesla can unveil its fabled pickup, the sooner it can steal the thunder from its rivals.

November most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2019