'Sayonara Wild Hearts' hits PS4 and Switch the same day as Apple Arcade

During Tuesday's big iPhone event, one of the Apple Arcade games that got some stage time was Sayonara Wild Hearts. It's a launch title for the game subscription service, but that's not the only place you'll be able to play the "pop album video game" from September 19th.
When the first Sayonara Wild Hearts trailer debuted during The Game Awards in December, it was billed as a Switch game. It'll arrive on Nintendo's hybrid console next week, as well as PS4. Publisher Annapurna Interactive hinted a PC version of Simogo's colorful indie is in the works -- an ESRB rating suggests a Mac port is in the pipeline too.
Sayonara Wild Hearts by @simogo is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and @applearcade on September 19. LET'S POP! https://t.co/XACFMybKtK pic.twitter.com/2GtBUj41jx— Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) September 11, 2019