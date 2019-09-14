Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 may come in a 15-inch model

That's on top of a possible AMD-based version.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

To date, you've had to buy a Surface Book 2 if you've wanted a Microsoft-made laptop larger than 13.5-inches. Soon, though, you might not have to spend quite so much to get a large surface. The historically accurate WinFuture claims that Microsoft will unveil a 15-inch flavor of the next Surface Laptop (presumably the Surface Laptop 3) at its October 2nd event. Most details aren't available at this stage, but Microsoft reportedly intends to preserve the taller-than-usual 3:2 screen aspect ratio like it did for the larger Surface Book.

There may be more shakeups at the media gathering. The Verge expects an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3 (the first AMD-based Surface of any kind) at the event, although it's not certain if the new chip option would be available in the 15-inch system, the 13.5-inch variant or both.

The October 2nd presentation could have a wide variety of devices on tap, including an updated Surface Pro, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-based system and a teaser for a dual-screen Surface. It wouldn't represent a radical departure for Microsoft (outside of the teaser), but it would diversify a lineup that's still quite small.

Via: The Verge
Source: WinFuture (translated)
In this article: computer, gear, laptop, microsoft, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, rumor, surface laptop, surface laptop 3
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Deluge of Pixel 4 photos confirms a few of the phone's key specs

Deluge of Pixel 4 photos confirms a few of the phone's key specs

View
Mercedes' latest high-tech concept car is a throwback to 1901

Mercedes' latest high-tech concept car is a throwback to 1901

View
Recommended Reading: The redesigned WWE Network

Recommended Reading: The redesigned WWE Network

View
This week in tech history: Apple pulls the plug on the iPod classic

This week in tech history: Apple pulls the plug on the iPod classic

View
The Morning After: MoviePass shuts down

The Morning After: MoviePass shuts down

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr