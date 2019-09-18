Zero's 2020 electric motorcycles include one that's loaded for adventures

Other 2020 refreshes are focused more on wringing extra value (and range) out of the lineup, with a few perks. The DS has dipped to a relatively affordable $10,995 through its 7.2kWh, 82-mile battery, all the while adding more storage. Hop to the street-oriented SR and $15,495 now gets you a 14.4kWh Power Pack to extend your rides up to 223 miles -- the best range you'll get from the lineup this year, Zero said.

All the new bikes are available now. The updates probably won't make you cancel your Harley-Davidson Livewire order, but they could put these machines on your short list if earlier models weren't quite up to snuff for longer expeditions.