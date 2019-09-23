Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro in Texas

Apple hinted that it wanted to manufacture the redesigned Mac Pro in Texas, and now it's official. The company has confirmed that it'll assemble the workstation at the same Austin, Texas plant that has produced the cylindrical Mac Pro since 2013. The company isn't shy about the reason for the move: it's reportedly enabled by exemptions from Trump's China tariffs for "certain necessary components" in the system. Production starts "soon."
Apple had received 10 out of its 15 requested exemptions for components like partial circuit boards. While Apple has a network of US suppliers for its products, many of the parts for computers (and those of rivals) are still made in China -- the company wouldn't have seen much benefit from US assembly if it had to pay a premium for some of the Mac Pro's key ingredients.
