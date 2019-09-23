Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro in Texas

It claims tariff exemptions made this move possible.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple hinted that it wanted to manufacture the redesigned Mac Pro in Texas, and now it's official. The company has confirmed that it'll assemble the workstation at the same Austin, Texas plant that has produced the cylindrical Mac Pro since 2013. The company isn't shy about the reason for the move: it's reportedly enabled by exemptions from Trump's China tariffs for "certain necessary components" in the system. Production starts "soon."

Apple had received 10 out of its 15 requested exemptions for components like partial circuit boards. While Apple has a network of US suppliers for its products, many of the parts for computers (and those of rivals) are still made in China -- the company wouldn't have seen much benefit from US assembly if it had to pay a premium for some of the Mac Pro's key ingredients.

Developing...

Source: Apple Newsroom
In this article: apple, computer, gear, mac pro, personal computing, personalcomputing, texas, workstation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best games for PS4

The best games for PS4

View
Moving the largest high-performance lens ever built

Moving the largest high-performance lens ever built

View
Snap's 'Project Voldemort' dossier detailed Facebook's copycat moves

Snap's 'Project Voldemort' dossier detailed Facebook's copycat moves

View
Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold in the US on September 27th

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold in the US on September 27th

View
How to buy a soundbar in 2019

How to buy a soundbar in 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr