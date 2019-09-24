'Humanity' is a PS4 game about the strangeness of crowds

You'll be glad to hear that the PS4 will get at least one more truly oddball game (besides Wattam) during its lifetime. THA and Tetsuya Mizuguchi's studio Enhance have announced Humanity, a game for PS4 and PSVR that imagines how aliens would simulate human group behavior -- that is, without any real context. It sounds strange, and it certainly looks that way between the floating streams of people and the Totally Accurate Battle Simulator-style fights between thousands of virtual beings. It's not even clear how you play at this stage.
Sponsored Links
The title arrives sometime in 2020. It's hard to say if Humanity will live up to its premise. With that in mind, Enhance isn't just coming aboard to distribute THA's work. Mizuguchi's team has been helping develop the game to the point where it's "more like a co-production," according to THA's Yugo Nakamura. Although that doesn't guarantee a classic on par with Mizuguchi hits like Rez or Lumines, it won't be shocking if some of those games' hypnotic qualities carry over.