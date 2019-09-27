The Disney+ Obi Wan Kenobi series has a director: Deborah Chow

Ewan McGregor's upcoming Obi-Wan series doesn't have an official name or release date yet, but it seems to be coming together just fine. Lucasfilm has announced that the series has found its director in Deborah Chow who's no stranger to the Star Wars universe. Chow also directed a couple of episodes for Disney+'s other Star Wars series the The Mandalorian, which is already in post-production with a second season in the works.
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement:
"We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I'm absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story."
The director's other work includes episodes for Marvel's Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, as well as for Amazon Prime's The Man in the High Castle, among other shows. While the Obi-Wan series doesn't have a premiere date yet, Disney previously revealed the launch date and pricing for its streaming service. Disney+ will be available starting on November 12th for $7 a month, and it has already started taking sign-ups. Aside from the Obi-Wan series and The Mandalorian, the service will be home to one other Star Wars show: a Rogue One prequel about Rebel Alliance officer Cassian Andor.