The Morning After: Our 2019 Microsoft Surface event preview

Its AI can avoid objects even when you're flying in manual mode.Skydio's next self-flying drone is ready to take on DJI

According to the company, the Skydio 2 is much closer to its true vision: a practical, truly autonomous drone that also does anything a regular drone can. Unlike its previous effort, the R1, this drops the price from $2,500 to $999, is more practical to carry around and comes with a better camera that can shoot 4K at 60 frames per second. Pre-orders are open now.

You don't have to play with randos anymore.You can finally play online with your friends on 'Super Mario Maker 2'

Nintendo has finally rolled out the ability to play with friends online in Super Mario Maker 2. The game launched with online co-op and competitive modes, but you could only play with random people via matchmaking -- if you wanted to play with friends, local play was your only option. According to Nintendo World Report, the company chose not to include online play with friends as one of the game's original features to prevent people from teaming up to dominate the global leaderboards.

Tune in live at 10AM ET.What we hope to see at Microsoft's Surface event

Devindra Hardawar is ready to run down what we know will be unveiled at Microsoft's Surface event later today, as well as some of the things we'd like to see. It's not all laptops, tablets and dual-screen devices. We'll see what's real at 10AM ET, and you can catch Engadget's official liveblog right here.

A minor redesign with major pay-offs.GoPro Hero 8 Black review

According to James Trew, this $399 action camera provides "the most comprehensive GoPro experience yet." The Hero 8 Black loses compatibility with some old accessories for an updated design that gives easier access to the battery and memory card. The changes still feel "logical," while other tweaks, like HyperSmooth 2.0 and support for aftermarket "mod" accessories, build on a solid base. Oh, and we went behind the scenes to find out how GoPro makes those jaw-dropping demo videos.

Stock up.Sony's PlayStation sale includes 'Red Dead Redemption 2,' 'Spider-Man' and PlayStation Now

Sony has put over a hundred titles on sale as part of its Games of a Generation event, with deals that include half off the original price. The company says the sale highlights "the most memorable games to date," such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Crash Bandicoot, Bloodborne and Skyrim. More than enough to keep you entertained til PS5 time. And even if you're not currently a PlayStation owner, the company has also cut the cost of its streaming-games service, PlayStation Now, down to $10 per month.

The company says this is the first "drone airline" to be certified.UPS delivery drones just got FAA certification

UPS might soon be dropping off packages across the US by drone. The Federal Aviation Administration granted the UPS Flight Forward subsidiary air carrier and operator certification, allowing it to use drones for commercial deliveries. At first, UPS plans to expand drone deliveries to hospitals and medical campuses across the US.

Flight Forward is the first company to claim the Part 135 Standard certification, which will allow it to operate an unlimited number of drones. The machines and their payloads can weigh more than 55 pounds and UPS can even fly its drones at night. What are Amazon's drones up to?

