Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Watch the trailer for Apple's first TV+ documentary 'The Elephant Queen'

It centers on a family undertaking a search for a new home.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple has more than TV shows up its sleeve for the debut of TV+ next month. Among the day-one titles for the service is The Elephant Queen. A trailer for the feature-length documentary, which actor Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates, centers on a family of these astonishing creatures. The Elephant Queen follows the herd's search for a new home, led by matriarch Athena.

It'll join a lineup of shows Apple is planning for the first wave of titles on TV+, including the star-studded The Morning Show, a comedy based on the life of Emily Dickinson and alternate-history space race saga For All Mankind. Also on deck are kids shows Ghostwriter and Helpsters, sci-fi series See and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

Like many of those shows, The Elephant Queen hits Apple TV+ on the service's November 1st launch day. You may have a chance to catch it before then, though, as it'll arrive in theaters October 18th.

Source: Apple (YouTube)
In this article: apple, apple tv plus, appletvplus, art, av, documentary, entertainment, movie, streaming, the elephant queen, theelephantqueen
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

View
macOS Catalina is available to download today

macOS Catalina is available to download today

View
Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

View
Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

View
Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr