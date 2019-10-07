Watch the trailer for Apple's first TV+ documentary 'The Elephant Queen'

It'll join a lineup of shows Apple is planning for the first wave of titles on TV+, including the star-studded The Morning Show, a comedy based on the life of Emily Dickinson and alternate-history space race saga For All Mankind. Also on deck are kids shows Ghostwriter and Helpsters, sci-fi series See and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

Like many of those shows, The Elephant Queen hits Apple TV+ on the service's November 1st launch day. You may have a chance to catch it before then, though, as it'll arrive in theaters October 18th.