HTC Vive Cosmos review: Too late, too expensive

The Cosmos doesn't look much different than most modern VR headsets: There are six cameras around the front, a halo-like headstrap and built in headphones. It has a slick dark blue and black aesthetic that looks more interesting than the original Vive. It also looks and feels like a far higher quality product than the Rift S, which Oculus farmed out to Lenovo to design and build. Another plus: You can flip the Cosmos up while you're wearing it, like many Windows Mixed Reality headsets, in case you need to take a quick break. And, the faceplate is removable, which leaves room for installing mods to customize your VR experience.

HTC made sure to put plenty of comfy cushioning throughout the headset, especially where it rests on your forehead and around the eyes. The Cosmos is easy to put on thanks to its flexible visor, but it didn't sit as comfortably on my head as the Index or Rift S. It didn't matter how much I fiddled with the headstrap, it always felt a bit off. That didn't prevent me from wearing it for shorter sessions, but it definitely hurt the Cosmos's sense of presence, since I was always aware of it. Another major annoyance is the pattern along the forehead cushion, as it inevitably leaves weird imprints on your head.

While I definitely have quibbles with its design, I appreciated not having to set up any Lighthouse sensors to use the Cosmos. Instead, it uses internal sensors to scan your environment and track your movement. We've already seen these sensors on the standalone Vive Focus, but this is the first time HTC has brought them to a flagship PC device. It's a smart move, since it means you can easily pick up the Cosmos and bring it somewhere else, without having to worry about installing sensors.

It's clear that HTC still has to optimize the Cosmos's built-in sensors, though. It simply couldn't see my office at night until I turned on every single light in the room, which is a problem I never had with other headsets.

Setting up the Cosmos involves plugging its breakout box into a USB 3.0 port, DisplayPort and power. Then, you just need to connect the headset to the front port. As with every other high-end headset, you'll have to live with a long cable as you dive into VR. I didn't find it unbearable, but you can also attach the $300 Vive wireless adapter for a bit more freedom.

HTC also created a software suite to guide you through the installation, instead of relying entirely on the SteamVR setup. The new process looks better than before, but the software is still pretty buggy. It had trouble recognizing that my zip code was in the US, and it crashed several times during setup. I was able to move forward by plugging in a random zip code, but the whole process didn't instill much confidence in HTC's apps. There's a quick tutorial as part of the elaborate new "Vive Reality System" experience, but you'll be spending most of your time in Lens, HTC's new interface for exploring your VR library.