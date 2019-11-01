Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple TV 4K is on sale for an all-time low of $90

AT&T is offering the deal, but you don't have to be a subscriber to take advantage.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

For a limited time, you can get the Apple TV 4K for $90 through AT&T. That's an $89 savings, and you don't need to be an AT&T subscriber to take advantage of the sale. This is the lowest price we've seen yet, and you can thank the launch of Apple TV+ for the promotional deal.

Of course, you don't need an Apple device or Apple TV to watch the company's new streaming service. It's also available through the Apple TV app on Roku, two Amazon Fire TV Stick devices and Samsung smart TVs. It should arrive on more streaming devices and TVs soon.

Via: 9to5Toys
Source: AT&T
In this article: apple, apple tv 4k, apple tv+, att, av, discount, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, price drop, promotion, sale, streaming, streaming tv, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Apple TV+ has arrived

The Morning After: Apple TV+ has arrived

View
Scientists find a hidden black hole using new detection method

Scientists find a hidden black hole using new detection method

View
Huawei's next tablet might look like the iPad Pro

Huawei's next tablet might look like the iPad Pro

View
Apple TV+ shows and movies premiere today

Apple TV+ shows and movies premiere today

View
Facebook sues domain name registrar over cybersquatting addresses

Facebook sues domain name registrar over cybersquatting addresses

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr