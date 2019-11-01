Apple TV 4K is on sale for an all-time low of $90

For a limited time, you can get the Apple TV 4K for $90 through AT&T. That's an $89 savings, and you don't need to be an AT&T subscriber to take advantage of the sale. This is the lowest price we've seen yet, and you can thank the launch of Apple TV+ for the promotional deal.
Of course, you don't need an Apple device or Apple TV to watch the company's new streaming service. It's also available through the Apple TV app on Roku, two Amazon Fire TV Stick devices and Samsung smart TVs. It should arrive on more streaming devices and TVs soon.
