Blizzard unveils 'Overwatch 2' at BlizzCon

Overwatch 2 will have an additional core mode called Push, which debuts on a map set in Toronto. It sees teams battling for control of a robot that pushes an objective to their opponents' side of a symmetrical map. You can expect more maps, including ones set in Rio de Janeiro, Gothenburg and Monte Carlo.

The Overwatch team is introducing character leveling this time around, with unlockable and customizable abilities for the hero missions. You can expect to see several heroes join the ranks, including the long-rumored Sojourn. The current roster is being redesigned to give the heroes new looks, and Blizzard is refreshing the user interface too.

Overwatch now has more than 50 million players and Blizzard doesn't plan to leave fans of the original game in the lurch. All your progression (including achievements and unlocked cosmetics and emotes) will carry over into Overwatch 2 and you'll get access to maps and heroes from the sequel. What's more, players across both Overwatch and Overwatch 2 can team up with each other or duke it out in the series' core 6 vs. 6 competitive mode.

Overwatch 2 doesn't have a release date as yet.