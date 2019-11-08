Volkswagen begins pre-production of its ID.3 EV in China

Production at the factory, a joint venture with SAIC, is expected to start in October 2020, and it will have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles. FAW-Volkswagen plans to manufacture another 300,000 ID. model vehicles in Foshan, China.

Volkswageg expects to sell 22 million all-electric cars worldwide by 2028, and more than half of those sales are expected to be in China. "The country plays a crucial part in our electrification strategy, which will pave the way to Volkswagen's goal of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050," said Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG.