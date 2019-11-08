Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Volkswagen begins pre-production of its ID.3 EV in China

Its new factory in Anti, Shanghai, will produce 300,000 EVs annually.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Just days after Volkswagen showed off the first all-electric ID.3 produced at its Zwickau plant in Germany, the company announced that it has entered pre-production in China, too. Like the Zwickau factory, the new plant in Anti, Shanghai, will produce all-electric vehicles on Volkswagen's MEB platform, a modular design that's built for battery packs of varying sizes.

Production at the factory, a joint venture with SAIC, is expected to start in October 2020, and it will have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles. FAW-Volkswagen plans to manufacture another 300,000 ID. model vehicles in Foshan, China.

Volkswageg expects to sell 22 million all-electric cars worldwide by 2028, and more than half of those sales are expected to be in China. "The country plays a crucial part in our electrification strategy, which will pave the way to Volkswagen's goal of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050," said Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG.

Via: CNET
Source: Volkswagen
In this article: all electric, anti, china, electric vehicle, ev, factory, gear, green, id.3, manufacturing, meb, plant, PreProduction, production, SAIC, shanghai, tomorrow, transportation, volkswagen, vw
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

View
'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

View
Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport earbuds are half off

Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport earbuds are half off

View
Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

View
The best WiFi router

The best WiFi router

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr