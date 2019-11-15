Amazon is selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $100 less than Apple

It replaces the similarly-sized 15-inch model. It's fast, it's light and – drumroll -- it has a new keyboard. This is a major USP for the device, given the unrelenting problems it's had over the last year. The new model features a new Magic Keyboard designed to address previous issues, plus the oft-requested physical Escape key.

With such a major launch so close to the holidays, it's pretty unlikely you're going to find one for a lower price this side of Christmas, which means it's going to be a popular deal and won't last long. Move quickly if you want to be one the first to own Apple's newest flagship tech.