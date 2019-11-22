Netflix's latest podcast highlights how shows and movies changed lives

First up is an essay about how The Crown helped a pair of sisters who live on opposite sides of the world reconnect. Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the show's latest season, reads the essay in the debut episode. Netflix even flew the sisters to the set of the show, where they met Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in season three. They also attended the premiere of the new season.

Netflix plans to share more stories each week during the initial eight-episode run, with help from the likes of Queer Eye's Bobby Berk and Stranger Things' Cara Buono. Netflix's podcasts are another way for the company to promote its streaming platform, and the heartwarming story about the two siblings might just encourage some people to check out The Crown and find out what all the fuss is about.