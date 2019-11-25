Elon Musk tells Ford VP 'bring it on' in F-150 vs. Cybertruck battle

At the unveiling of Tesla's Cybertruck, Elon Musk showed off a video of the low-polygon-count pickup defeating an F-150 in a tug of war. Since then, many have complained it wasn't a good comparison, since the presumable AWD Cybertruck appeared to face off against a lower-spec RWD Ford with nothing in the bed to help its tires get grip, and took off first.
Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019
Ford X vice president Sunny Madra responded by trying to jump the pre-order line and asking for a Cybertruck so his company could do its own comparison, and Musk fired back "bring it on." This could be more interesting than Tesla's battle vs. Porsche on the Nurburgring, if it actually takes place anytime soon, and could depend on whether Ford brings one of its gas-powered production trucks, or that electric prototype it recently showed towing a million pounds. The Cybertruck (along with the Cyberquad ATV) isn't scheduled to start production until the end of 2021.
Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019