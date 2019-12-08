After Math: Hey there, big spender

With Elon Musk narrowly avoiding $150 million in damages in his "pedo guy" defamation case, let's take a look at some of this past week's big ticket headlines.
Sponsored Links
Riot Games pays $10 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit
Looking for a quick and easy way to avoid paying out an 8-figure class action sexual harassment claim? Don't treat your workplace like it's a stereotypical frat house from an '80s teen comedy. It's really not difficult.
Apple reportedly spends big to bring Billie Eilish documentary to TV+
$25 million dollars. Roughly half of what it would cost to fix Flint Michigan's water supply. And they're spending it on a documentary about a pop star. This is why we can't have nice things.
FCC rolls out a $9 billion fund for rural 5G connectivity
Look, you know it, I know it, we all know it, so I'm just going to come out and say it: The Rural Juror was hands down 30 Rock's best bit.
Bernie Sanders proposes $150 billion for public broadband improvements
While the FCC works out how to deliver 5G to America's farmers, Bernie Sanders has a plan to uplift the rest of us -- or at least our broadband speeds. The Presidential contender unveiled a plan last week to invest billions in the nation's digital infrastructure should he be elected.
DOJ charges two Russians with using malware to steal millions
Remember kids, crime doesn't pay -- *presses finger to ear* -- no, I'm sorry, my producers have informed me that crime does in fact pay, especially if you live in the Baltic region and are even remotely competent around computers.