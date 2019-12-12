Spotify will recommend podcasts even if you’ve never listened before

The feature is available to free users in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Mexico, Ireland and New Zealand.

It's not surprising to see Spotify continue adding new podcasting hooks to its app. In just this past year, the company made it so that you could add podcast episodes to playlists, created a daily playlist that surfaces new recommendations, and, most significantly, redesigned its mobile app to give more prominence to the format. It's all with an eye towards future profitability. According to a 2018 IAB study, podcast advertising revenue in the US alone will likely increase to $659 million by next year. The company also has to make good on the Anchor and Gimlet Media acquisitions (among others) it made earlier this year. If anything, we'll likely see even more podcasting-related features make their way to the app throughout 2020.

