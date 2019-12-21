The Morning After: Motorola delayed the new RAZR

Just in case you're not done shopping.Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

After months of thinking, curating, photographing and more thinking, we've come up with a holiday gift guide that covers all the bases (and budgets), from laptops and mobile devices, to toys, to the smart home, to book and media recommendations (only on nerdy subjects, of course). All told, there are more than 150 items in our guide, spanning 13 categories, with advice from 25 of our writers and editors. You know, the people testing and reviewing this stuff all year long.

RIP Daydream.Engadget Podcast: The tech that made 2019

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn tackle the best and worst tech of 2019. Among the winners: Wireless earbuds and premium ultraportables. As for the losers well.... There's a lot to cover. If anything, it seems like this year is a stepping stone towards some real innovation in 2020.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, RSS).

Room for improvement.Boeing's Starliner will not reach the ISS in its first test flight

Boeing launched the Starliner capsule for its first uncrewed test flight on Friday morning. Unfortunately, things did go as planned. While the Starliner made it into orbit, it did not achieve the correct orbit. Still, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, had astronauts been onboard, they would have likely been able to correct the issue.

Lucid plans to get its cars on the market by the end of next year.EV maker Lucid Motors doesn't want to be a 'Tesla Killer'

The Lucid Air will be an electric sedan with a proposed range of 400 miles, but CEO Peter Rawlinson tells Engadget that his company is chasing "Mercedes, Audi and BMW." Of course, he should know -- Rawlinson was the chief engineer for Tesla's Model S.

You see, it's just too popular.Motorola's foldable Razr delayed due to high demand

On Friday Motorola announced that it's slightly delaying the phone's pre-order and launch timing due to "significant consumer demand." Apparently, the company underestimated how many people would be interested in a $1,500 phone that combines midrange specs with that sweet foldable OLED screen. The pre-orders were due to start on December 26th, and when Motorola announces a new date, we'll let you know what it is.

But wait, there's more...

