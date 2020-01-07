Latest in Gear

Watch AMD's CES 2020 keynote in 10 minutes

The company showed a lot more than those fake Series X images.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
25m ago in Personal Computing
For Xbox gamers, the highlight of AMD's CES event was probably the sizzle reel that showed a 360-degree view of the Series X and all its ports. That is, until Microsoft clarified that the images were fake and came from a repository for 3D files. Thankfully, the chipmaker revealed and debuted a lot more things at CES, including a Dell G5 gaming laptop powered by its new "Renoir-H" Ryzen processor. It also launched the Ryzen 4000 chips, which will bring eight cores to ultraportables, as well as the Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU that's designed to deliver 1080p performance between 90 and 120FPS. The company also announced that its 64-core Threadripper 3990X will be available on February 7th for $3,990.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: AMD, business, ces2020, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing
