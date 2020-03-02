Latest in Entertainment

Netflix is hosting a live comedy festival in Los Angeles this spring

The Netflix Is A Joke Fest begins April 27th.
Netflix is obviously big on stand-up comedy, but now it's looking to present comedy IRL. Today, it announced the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, a weeklong comedy festival coming to Los Angeles this spring. It promises over 100 shows with many of the biggest names in comedy, and it will kick off on April 27th.

Comedians including Pete Davidson, Jamie Foxx, Arsenio Hall, Norm Macdonald, David Letterman, Amy Schumer, Michelle Wolf and Ali Wong are slated to perform. They'll take the stage in venues like The Hollywood Bowl, Wilshire Ebell Theater, The Regent and The Orpheum Theater.

One event, "The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up," will feature comedy by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie will host an evening of stand-up with an all-female lineup.

Netflix has invested heavily in comedy specials, and it has tons of great talent to work with. Creating an in-person experience makes sense for live comedy, but this is still a big step for Netflix.

Via: Vulture
Source: Netflix
