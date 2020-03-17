Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV this week: 'Animal Crossing' and 'Doom Eternal'

Also: 'Altered Carbon: Resleeved,' 'The Banker,' 'MLB 20' and 'Jumanji.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Other than not-sports? With many of us spending more time at home this week/month than we'd planned, it's probably time to dig into one's backlog of shows or games. But if you're up for something new then there are a few choices. For gamers, Half-Life: Alyx is arriving on PC, if you've managed to secure compatible VR hardware, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, MLB 20 for the PS4 as well as Doom Eternal and Doom 64 on multiple platforms.

Westworld continues after a premiere that looked as impressive as ever, and I'm definitely going to take a look at the Juan Manuel Fangio documentary on Netflix. Still, the most intriguing option on my list is the anime spin-off of a Netflix sci-fi series, Altered Carbon: Resleeved Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Jumanji: The Next Level (4K)
  • Richard Jewell
  • Bamboozled (Criterion)
  • Superman: Red Son (4K)
  • Force 10 from Navarone
  • Overpass (PS4, Xbox One)
  • MLB The Show 20 (PS4)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch - 3/20)
  • Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One- 3/20)
  • Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch - 3/20)
  • RBI Baseball 20 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
  • Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (PC - 3/23)

Tuesday

  • Shaun the Sheep (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Creators for Change (series premiere), YouTube, 3 AM
  • Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Women of Troy, HBO, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Little Fires Everywhere (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Brockmire (season premiere), IFC, 10 PM
  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM
  • Twenties, BET, 10 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit, IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Altered Carbon: Resleeved (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Feel Good (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ruthless (series premiere), BET+, 3 AM
  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Devs, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • After Truth: Disinformation and the cost of Fake News, HBO, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, NBC, 10 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Ultras, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Banker, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madame C.J. Walker (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Letter to the King, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Platform, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The English Game (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Blow The Man Down, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Greenhouse Academy (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Disney Insider (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Amazing Stories, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM
  • The Blacklist (spring premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • The J-Style Trip (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Predator's Obsession, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • The Wall, NBC, 7 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus (spring finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • Slow Burn (season finale), Epix, 10 PM
  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Shannon, TV One, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

