What's on TV this week: 'Animal Crossing' and 'Doom Eternal'

Other than not-sports? With many of us spending more time at home this week/month than we'd planned, it's probably time to dig into one's backlog of shows or games. But if you're up for something new then there are a few choices. For gamers, Half-Life: Alyx is arriving on PC, if you've managed to secure compatible VR hardware, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, MLB 20 for the PS4 as well as Doom Eternal and Doom 64 on multiple platforms.

Westworld continues after a premiere that looked as impressive as ever, and I'm definitely going to take a look at the Juan Manuel Fangio documentary on Netflix. Still, the most intriguing option on my list is the anime spin-off of a Netflix sci-fi series, Altered Carbon: Resleeved Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).