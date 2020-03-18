Latest in Gaming

Watch Sony's PlayStation 5 'deep dive' right here at 12PM ET

It will cover the console's architecture 'and how it will shape the future of games.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
29m ago
At last, Sony is ready to divulge some more PlayStation 5 details. The company has been rather hush-hush since lead architect Mark Cerny revealed some basic specs and system features in a Wired interview last year. Sony has divulged the console's name, release window and logo, sure, but there's still so much that we don't know. Well, we should find out a little more in a video that kicks off today at 9AM PT/12PM ET. It will be hosted by Cerny and offer "a deep dive into PS5's system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games," Sony explained in a tweet. Excited? So are we. For all the juicy tidbits, be sure to watch the livestream below.

Source: PlayStation (YouTube)
PlayStation 5, PS5, sony
