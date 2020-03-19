Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

If you picked up the Pixel 3a or 3a XL over the past year, either at launch or during a sale, we would like to hear how you feel about yours. (Especially with all the rumors and leaks of the impending Pixel 4a.) Did it offer you good performance despite stepped-down specs? Have you experienced any slowdowns after months of use? Is the camera as excellent as you'd like? Or did you just buy it for the headphone jack? Tell us all this and more in a user review on our Pixel 3a or 3a XL product page. The best comments will get featured in a roundup here on Engadget, so don't hold back.

Note: As always, comments are closed on this post. Leave your reviews on the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL product pages for consideration.