Latest in Gear

    Image credit:

    Engadget Podcast: Can telehealth save us?

    Online doctor visits and medicine delivery will be our new normal.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    On this week's episode, Cherlynn and Devindra explore the rise of telehealth during the global coronavirus pandemic. With Medicare expanding coverage to include telehealth, as well as the attention around Verily's efforts to launch a screening site, the industry is gaining momentum. This outbreak could make telehealth mainstream, and we need to understand its limits and challenges so that proper legislation can be drawn up in a timely manner.

    It's not all serious conversation; our hosts also dive into the gaming hardware news from this week, as well as fun recommendations on how to retain your sanity in these trying times.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: av, coronavirus, covid-19, engadget podcast, EngadgetPodcast, entertainment, gear, google, internet, medicine, podcast, TheEngadgetPodcast, wearables
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

    SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

    View
    'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

    'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

    View
    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Pricey and impressive

    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Pricey and impressive

    View
    Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

    Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

    View
    GameStop tells employees it's 'essential' and can stay open during lockdowns

    GameStop tells employees it's 'essential' and can stay open during lockdowns

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr