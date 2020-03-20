Engadget Podcast: Can telehealth save us?

On this week's episode, Cherlynn and Devindra explore the rise of telehealth during the global coronavirus pandemic. With Medicare expanding coverage to include telehealth, as well as the attention around Verily's efforts to launch a screening site, the industry is gaining momentum. This outbreak could make telehealth mainstream, and we need to understand its limits and challenges so that proper legislation can be drawn up in a timely manner.

It's not all serious conversation; our hosts also dive into the gaming hardware news from this week, as well as fun recommendations on how to retain your sanity in these trying times.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien