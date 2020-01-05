HP's gorgeous new Spectre x360 15-inch features 4K OLED screen options

I've been a fan of HP's recent Spectre convertibles since 2016 -- they stood out for their attractive color schemes and sleek lines. Last year's Spectre x360 showcased shiny cut-out corners that housed USB ports for more convenient charging, and came in pleasant dark grey on rose gold hues (or just silver if you prefer). The company first announced the 15-inch x360 at CES last year, then rolled out the 13-inch version in September.

This year, HP seems to be doing the same, showing a new version of just the bigger notebook for the show. Externally, the Spectre x360 has the same shape as before, with the unique cut-off corners. One of the most noticeable changes are the significantly reduced bezels, which allowed the company to reduce the laptop's size by 13 percent. It was able to do so by using a much smaller IR webcam above the 15.6-inch OLED panel, which runs at a 4K resolution. With support for something HP calls True Black HDR, the new laptop makes for a much more immersive multimedia machine.