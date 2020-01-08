Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

CES 2020 recap: Day two

Sony unveiled an EV and Hyundai built a flying car.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
56m ago in Transportation
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The question is no longer "where's my flying car," but "am I willing to get in one?" Uber and Hyundai certainly hope so, as they unveiled the S-A1 flying taxi concept could one day shuttle you at up to 180 MPH from one hub to another. Speaking of a company going outside its wheelhouse, Sony unveiled the Vision-S EV replete with sensors and copious screens. Not to be outdone, Mercedes unveiled its own future-tastic self-driving AVTR EV and decided to do a tie-in with James Cameron's Avatar, for some reason. Next, we hopped into Audi's AI:Me for an autonomous spin, complete with a VR headset. Still on the transportation theme, we saw Bosch's Virtual Visor that blocks the sun but not your view, and BMW's AR windshield that knows where you're looking. For more, check out our complete CES2020 coverage.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: Audi, avtr, BMW, Bosch, CES2020, Day Two, gear, Mercedes, sony, transportation, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Canon's ultimate photo camera is also a video powerhouse

Canon's ultimate photo camera is also a video powerhouse

View
The PowerEgg X drone doubles as a handheld camera

The PowerEgg X drone doubles as a handheld camera

View
Sennheiser and Continental's speakerless car audio sounds great

Sennheiser and Continental's speakerless car audio sounds great

View
Google suggests the best times to travel and where to stay

Google suggests the best times to travel and where to stay

View
The Morning After: Apple's return to CES

The Morning After: Apple's return to CES

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr