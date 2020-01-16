Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

The world's second-biggest crossover event just got a bit bigger.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago in AV
Comments
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's latest playable character is Fire Emblem's Byleth. If you've played the franchise's latest entry, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you'll be intimately familiar with them as they're your in-game avatar. They'll be available to download on January 28th. You'll have instant access to them if you own the game's Fighters Pass. Byleth is the fifth and final addition to the pass. If you don't own it, they'll cost $6 separately.

In addition to both the male and female versions of the character, you'll have access to multiple weapons. In all, Byleth has four arms at their disposal: a sword, axe, spear and bow. The latter three weapons correspond to the relic weapons from Three Houses. While Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai described Byleth as one of the slower characters in the game's current roster, the fact their move set incorporates four weapons means they're one of the more versatile combatants as well. They also have more range than the typical swordsmen in Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In addition to Byleth, the downloadable content gives you access to a new stage, Garreg Mach Monastery, and 11 songs spanning the Fire Emblem series. As part of the Fighters Pass, Nintendo has released four other characters: Persona 5's Joker, Hero from Dragon Quest XI, Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury. Although there are already 80 characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai and company plan to add six more characters as part of the game's upcoming Fighters Pass Vol. 2. The second pass will set you back $30. Each new character added through the pack will come with a new stage and multiple music tracks.

If all of that wasn't enough, Nintendo is also adding several new Mii Fighter costumes. The new outfits will allow you to dress up your avatar as Altaïr from Assassin's Creed and the main character from Cuphead, among others. The Cuphead Mii Fighter costume also comes with "Floral Fury," one of the music tracks from the original Xbox release. Like Byleth, the new Mii Fighter costumes be available on January 28th.

Source: Nintendo
In this article: av, fire emblem, fire emblem three houses, gaming, nintendo, Nintendo Direct, nintendo switch, super smash bros, super smash bros ultimate, video games
