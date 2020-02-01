Ring update gives you more control over police video requests

On top of this, you'll see an Active Law Enforcement Map that shows the police departments that have joined the Neighbors app, including those nearby. You'll know whether opting out of video requests will have a meaningful impact.

The update also makes it easier to keep tabs on which users, devices and third-party services are allowed to access your Ring system. It should be that much easier to remove an old phone you aren't using, a housemate who moved out or an app you no longer trust.

The improvements should be available now for Android and iOS. Later versions of Control Center should have "even more" fine-tuning of privacy and security, Ring said. While this probably won't allay all your concerns if you're privacy-conscious, it might help if you're an existing owner who was having second thoughts.