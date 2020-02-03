Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mobile app problems could delay Iowa caucus results

Technology is already creating hiccups in the primaries.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Technology is already creating hiccups for the 2020 election mere hours into the caucuses. Democratic county chairs in Iowa told Bloomberg that precinct chairs were having problems downloading or signing into the mobile app used to tabulate and share results from the roughly 1,700 sites. They could still provide results through a phone line, but the problems threatened to delay reporting on results for hours.

The problems aren't expected to affect accuracy, and there weren't concerns about security. The Democrats first used a phone app to submit results in 2016.

This is a small problem in the long run. Most concerns about technology in the 2020 election revolve around more serious issues like voting system security and attempts to manipulate social media users. It's setting a not-so-positive tone for the election, though, and it won't be surprising if technical snafus pop up elsewhere on the road to the final vote on November 3rd.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: app, caucus, democrat, democrats, dnc, election, election2020, elections, gear, iowa, iowa caucus, mobile, politics
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTube ad revenue has almost doubled in the last two years

YouTube ad revenue has almost doubled in the last two years

View
Samsung updates the almost five-year-old Gear S2 to improve battery life

Samsung updates the almost five-year-old Gear S2 to improve battery life

View
Toyota and Panasonic will start producing EV batteries in April

Toyota and Panasonic will start producing EV batteries in April

View
Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

View
Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr