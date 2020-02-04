T-Mobile and Sprint can now verify calls across their networks

"We're in an arms race with these scammers, and we've got to join forces as an industry to keep all wireless customers protected," T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a press release.

T-Mobile is also expanding its Caller Verified feature to 23 smartphones. Soon, customers with more devices will see "Caller Verified" on their screens when a non-spoofed call arrives from a T-Mobile or Sprint number.

T-Mobile and Sprint are not the first carriers to use the STIR/SHAKEN standards or to team up to verify cross-network calls. AT&T, Comcast and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) offer the anti-robocall tool, and Comcast and AT&T verify calls between the two networks. The FCC has voted to allow carriers to block robocalls by default, so we may see more carriers adopt spam-blocking tech in the near future.