The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

This week on the Engadget Podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what exactly went wrong for Iowa's Democratic Party. The mysterious app from an unknown progressive tech firm was mostly to blame, but it was also helped by some good old fashioned human error. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

How reliable is the Motorola Razr, really?

The other day, CNET strapped Motorola's new flexible handset into a test bench and experienced issues after about 27,000 folds. That's fewer times than you might expect to open and close the $1,500 handset in one year. Now, Motorola has responded with footage of its own and some explanations about why the other test might not reflect real-world use. The new Razr only just went on sale, so we don't have extended experiences to draw on yet, but hopefully, this goes over better than Samsung's first Galaxy Fold attempt.

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is 'Silicon Valley' but for game devs

According to Devindra Hardawar, this new comedy on Apple TV+ is "sharp and funny enough to keep non-gamers hooked, it actually tackles major issues facing the industry, and at times, it's surprisingly sweet and poignant." It's produced by Ubisoft and made by some of the folks behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia so you'll have some idea of what to expect. Plus, it's already greenlit for a second season. Read the full review and then give it a look.

LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad

GM thinks it has a simple way to drum up hype for its future GMC Hummer EV: give it the kind of celebrity endorsement that sports fans would notice. No less than LeBron James is pitching the company's all-electric pickup truck -- even if he's not a pro football player.

Don't expect to see more of the Hummer in this ad than you have so far. Instead, this is more about the EV's combination of raw power with near silence... and, of course, equating James' basketball dominance with the Hummer's performance. The machine should produce a 0-to-60 time of about three seconds, and may not go on sale until fall 2021.

15 years in, Google Maps is getting a whole new look

Google Maps launched 15 years ago this week (in beta, of course). Not surprisingly, Google is using this as an opportunity to launch a few updates to its massive mapping service. That includes a new icon plus a navigation system at the bottom of the app that eliminates the old "hamburger" button menu you're probably familiar with. The Live View feature that lets you use your phone's camera to get augmented reality directions is also upgraded, and now it can tell you exactly how far away things are. There are other new features, too, check them all out here as they start rolling out on Android and iOS.

Ford thinks the Mustang Mach-E's frunk is a good tailgate cooler

Is this on your list of reasons to consider an EV?

But wait, there's more...

