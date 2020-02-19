Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google makes its Titan security keys available across Europe

The USB-C keys are now also available in Canada and Japan.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

Google's Titan security keys are now available in more regions. The company started selling them in the US a month after they were launched, and while it eventually rolled them out to more countries, their availability remained limited. Now, the tech giant has announced on its security blog that the Titan Security Key bundle (consisting of a USB-A/NFC key and a Bluetooth/USB/NFC key), as well as the USB-C Titan Security Key are now being sold on the Google Store in in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

In addition, the USB-C key that Google teamed up with Yubico on is now also available in Canada, France, Japan and the UK. Google previously released the bundle in those regions, but now users in those areas can also get keys compatible with their USB-C devices.

Google has been championing the use of hardware security keys over traditional two-factor authentication for quite some time now. When it announced the Titan keys, it also revealed that it was able to completely cut out phishing attacks against 85,000 employees by requiring them to use the security hardware. While people in other regions can buy security keys from other brands, we hope this marks the beginning of a wider rollout for Google's Titan keys.

Via: Android Police
Source: Google
In this article: gear, google, security, security key, Titan
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Groupon is done selling you junk

Groupon is done selling you junk

View
Watch jetpack pilot Vince Reffet set a new altitude record in Dubai

Watch jetpack pilot Vince Reffet set a new altitude record in Dubai

View
Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

View
Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View
Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr