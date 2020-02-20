Latest in Gear

Image credit: Disney

The Disney+ app is finally coming to Vizio TVs

It'll be a little easier to watch 'The Mandalorian' on SmartCast TVs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Disney

Vizio is rolling out an update to its smart TVs that'll add a proper Disney+ app to the SmartCast platform. Until now, Vizio owners have had to cast Disney+ to their TV using Chromecast or AirPlay 2.

Not only will the app make it a little easier for folks to watch The Mandalorian on a Vizio screen, but they'll also be able to search for things on Disney+ from the SmartCast homescreen. You'll be able to sign up for Disney+ from your TV as well. The app, which supports 4K and HDR playback, will be available in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico on Vizio smart TVs dating back to 2016.

Meanwhile, Vizio has updated its WatchFree streaming service. You can browse the channel lineup by genre and mark channels as favorites.

In this article: disney plus, disney+, disneyplus, entertainment, gear, services, smart tv, smartcast, smarttv, streaming, streaming video, streamingvideo, thebuyersguide, vizio, watchfree
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

HBO and HBO Max are coming to YouTube TV

HBO and HBO Max are coming to YouTube TV

View
Google is disappointing the Stadia community

Google is disappointing the Stadia community

View
Mobvoi's latest TicWatch Pro is its most durable wearable yet

Mobvoi's latest TicWatch Pro is its most durable wearable yet

View
Hunt the high seas as a hyper-evolved super shark in 'Maneater'

Hunt the high seas as a hyper-evolved super shark in 'Maneater'

View
Microsoft’s Defender security software is coming to iOS and Android

Microsoft’s Defender security software is coming to iOS and Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr