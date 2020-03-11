Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

California ends opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger

It hopes a settlement will overcome concerns about prices and jobs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York isn't the only big state dropping its fight against T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has dropped the state's challenge against the merger after reaching a settlement that theoretically addresses objections to the carrier buyout. The expanded T-Mobile will have to guarantee affordable plans in California for a minimum of five years, including a plan with 2GB of data for $25 per month. The network will also have to hold to plans from February 2019 for five years (two year longer than the FCC asked for) and give 10 million low-income households access to 100GB of free broadband per year, including a free mobile hotspot.

The settlement also aims to protect jobs. Current retail employees at T-Mobile and Sprint will have to get offers of "substantially similar" jobs post-merger, with the total employee count after three years being "equal to or greater than" what it was before the merger. California wants T-Mobile to create about 1,000 jobs with a call center in Kingsburg, improve participation in diversity programs and pay at least $15 million for investigation-related costs across the states involved in the lawsuit.

While the California Public Utility Commission still has to greenlight the merger, the settlement (along with those from other states) makes an approval that much more likely. The deal could close by April 1st if that happens. The arrangement won't address some of the concerns from objectors, including the reduced number of carriers and the potential for job cuts in the future, but it might prevent some of the worst consequences of corporate takeovers.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: CNET
Source: California Attorney General
In this article: california, gear, law, lawsuit, merger, mobile, politics, settlement, sprint, t-mobile, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

View
UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

View
Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

View
Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

View
The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr