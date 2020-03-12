'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' gets a 'New Horizons' crossover event

Nintendo is determined to build up hype for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ahead of its March 20th debut, and that includes bringing a taste of the game to the modern Animal Crossing game you can already play. It just kicked off a New Horizons crossover event in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that gives you a feel for the Switch game's island setting. You can compete in Tom Nook's fishing tourney to get rewards for your campsite, catch "critters" from New Horizons and adorn your place with island-themed cosmetics.