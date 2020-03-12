Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' gets a 'New Horizons' crossover event

It's a promo, but also a peek at what the Switch game involves.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago
Nintendo

Nintendo is determined to build up hype for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ahead of its March 20th debut, and that includes bringing a taste of the game to the modern Animal Crossing game you can already play. It just kicked off a New Horizons crossover event in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that gives you a feel for the Switch game's island setting. You can compete in Tom Nook's fishing tourney to get rewards for your campsite, catch "critters" from New Horizons and adorn your place with island-themed cosmetics.

The event runs until April 2nd at 1:59AM Eastern. Yes, it's an unsubtle attempt to spur sales of New Horizons for an audience that's more inclined to look for another Animal Crossing fix . At the same time, it's hard to object too loudly to getting more free material for Pocket Camp -- even if you have zero inclination to play New Horizons afterward.

Via: Nintendo Life
Source: Nintendo, Business Wire
