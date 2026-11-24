You now have even more ways to play Grand Theft Auto 6. As spotted by a ResetEra user, if you're a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber and you buy a copy of the game, you can stream it to a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation Portal. That means you won't need to set aside 212GB of precious storage space on your console to install GTA 6. In fact, you won't necessarily need a PS5 at all to play GTA 6. A PlayStation Portal will do the trick.

The PlayStation Store page for the game now states that "PS5 and PS Portal cloud streaming [is] supported only with Premium subscription." I bought GTA 6 on a separate account from the one that my PS Plus subscription is on, so I haven't been able to test it yet, unfortunately.

A report last month suggested Xbox would have exclusive cloud streaming rights for GTA 6. However, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball clarified that wasn't the case.

Much like with Xbox Cloud Gaming, it doesn't seem that there's a way for PlayStation users to stream their copy of GTA 6 to PC via the cloud. Remote play from your console to PC still works (I forgot about that option and it's about to destroy my productivity).

The maker of Asobi, a third-party app that supported PS Plus Premium streaming, said last week Sony was blocking its connections to stream PS5 games from the service. Cloud versions of PS3 and PS4 titles and remote play from a PS5 console still work on Asobi. Sony is also shutting down its own PlayStation Plus app for PC next month because barely anyone was using it, but that's mainly for PS3 and PS4 games anyway.

It's perhaps worth noting that PS Plus Premium will stream GTA 6 at PS5 quality. The Xbox Cloud Gaming streams are limited to Xbox Series S graphics settings. Xbox Cloud Gaming also has time limits as of this month, while PS Plus Premium does not.

Sony announced on Monday that GTA 6 was the biggest game release in the platform's history. More than 39 million unique players explored Leonida on PS5 on the game's first weekend, logging 683 million hours of total gameplay. Developer Rockstar Games said it sold 32.5 million pre-orders of GTA 6, generating $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales.

A PC version of GTA 6 is all but certainly on the way, perhaps as soon as early next year. Efforts are underway to recompile the leaked Xbox build for PC as well.