Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Engadget Masthead

The gang's all here.
Team Engadget at CES 2020.
Team Engadget at CES 2020. Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Masthead

Editor-in-Chief: Dana Wollman

Executive Editor: Aaron Souppouris

Executive Producer, Video: Kyle Maack

Managing Editors: James Trew, Terrence O'Brien

UK Bureau Chief: Mat Smith

Deputy Managing Editor: Nathan Ingraham

Senior News Editors: Matt Brian, Richard Lawler, Billy Steele

Senior Editors: Karissa Bell, Jessica Conditt, Daniel Cooper, Devindra Hardawar, Richard Lai, Nicole Lee, Nick Summers, Andrew Tarantola

Senior Editor, Mobile: Chris Velazco

Reviews Editor: Cherlynn Low

Commerce Editor: Valentina Palladino

Buyer's Guide Editor: Kris Naudus

Features Editor: Chris Ip

Homepage Editor: Jon Turi

Community Content Editor: Amber Bouman

Associate Editors: Igor Bonafacic, Steve Dent, Kris Holt, Jon Fingas, Christine Fisher, Mariella Moon

Copy Editor: Lucy Cripps

Video and Social Media

Product and Engineering

Director of Software Engineering: Trang Le

Developers: Charles Lin, Seetharamakrishna Madamsetti, Chi Ngyuen, Stefan Rimola

Business

Director of Brand Marketing: Jessica Brunner

Special Thanks

Santosh Ankola: Head of Product, TechCrunch

Adam Morath: General Manager, Autoblog

