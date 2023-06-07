Ace Attorney games with Apollo Justice are coming to newer consoles in early 2024 It will be available for Windows PCs and for the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

You soon won't have to dig out your old DS copy or your 3DS to replay Apollo Justice anymore. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is coming to newer consoles as a trilogy packaged with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Spirit of Justice, Capcom has announced at Summer Games Fest.

It's been a long wait for fans of the series, seeing as the first three Ace Attorney games were released for the PC, Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Switch way back in 2019. The Apollo Justice trilogy will be available for the same devices, so you will not be able to play them on a PS5 or an Xbox X|S. Still, you can now finally have all six games on one console.

According to Gematsu, the games packaged in the trilogy will be remastered full high-definition versions of the titles. They'll also come in seven languages, namely Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. These language options will have their equivalent voice recordings, as well.

The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it will be available in early 2024.

