Latest in Gear

Image credit: Serif

Serif brings back 50-percent discounts on Affinity creative apps

You can try them for free for three months.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Serif's Affinity Photo for Mac
Serif
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Serif ran a sale on its apps to help creatives at the start of the pandemic, and it’s bringing back those deals at a particularly difficult moment. The company is once again offering 50 percent discounts on Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher whether you buy them for a computer ($35 each) or iPad ($14 each). If you’re unsure, you can try any of the apps for free in a 90-day trial — even if you used a trial last year.

You might want to act soon. The studio had discounted its apps by ‘just’ 30 percent for Black Friday, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get this large of a bargain in the future. Hopefully, the world will have improved to the point where sales like this aren’t as important.

As before, there’s a simple allure: the Affinity suite offers much of the functionality of equivalent Adobe creative apps (Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign) without the need for a costly ongoing subscription. You can buy an app once knowing you’ll always have access to it for your next project. And it’s still true that Serif’s apps are optimized for M1 Macs where Adobe is still fleshing out support. It’s worth considering if you have your choice of software and want to save money.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Serif, affinity photo, affinity designer, affinity publisher, Software, affinity, mac, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
The Morning After: Your smartwatch might detect signs of COVID-19 before you do

The Morning After: Your smartwatch might detect signs of COVID-19 before you do

View
Synthetic cornea helped a legally blind man regain his sight

Synthetic cornea helped a legally blind man regain his sight

View
Scientists may have found the background ripples of the universe

Scientists may have found the background ripples of the universe

View
Acer's latest convertible Chromebooks are built for classroom mayhem

Acer's latest convertible Chromebooks are built for classroom mayhem

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr