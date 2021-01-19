Serif brings back 50-percent discounts on Affinity creative apps

Serif ran a sale on its apps to help creatives at the start of the pandemic, and it’s bringing back those deals at a particularly difficult moment. The company is once again offering 50 percent discounts on Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher whether you buy them for a computer ($35 each) or iPad ($14 each). If you’re unsure, you can try any of the apps for free in a 90-day trial — even if you used a trial last year.

You might want to act soon. The studio had discounted its apps by ‘just’ 30 percent for Black Friday, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get this large of a bargain in the future. Hopefully, the world will have improved to the point where sales like this aren’t as important.